A NEW STATEMENT OF PRIORITIES FROM THE CHIEF OF NAVAL OPERATIONS, and there’s nothing about diversity, equity, or inclusion. Or “climate.” As a military friend wrote a while back, sometime mid-2023 the big boys and girls in the military seem to have decided that it was time to get serious about actually fighting a war.
