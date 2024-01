EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Right now Ecuador is experiencing an all-out cartel takeover. They’re executing hostages, taking over prisons, and stormed a news station on live TV.

I used to live in Ecuador. My dad took an oil job there for a year and half while I was in middle school. Nothing like this was…

— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 9, 2024