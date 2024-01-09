EVERY INSTITUTION HAS BEEN CORRUPTED: Woof – a Year Probation and They’re Still Saying Ray Epps Wasn’t a Fed? “His sentence will also include a $500 restitution payment, and 100 hours of community service. Epps’ sentence seems to be comparatively light in relation to those received by other January 6 defendants, who have on average received several years in prison as punishment.” Ya think?