WHAT DOES BANGLADESH SAY ABOUT OURS? US says Bangladesh elections were not free and fair.
I dunno about Bangladesh, but there’s this:
Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted.
But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate.
The United States ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone. https://t.co/svdFxtaf4q
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 4, 2023
I do think our credibility is shot here. Maybe the people running things don’t mind.