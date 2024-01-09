WHAT WERE ONCE VICES ARE NOW HABITS: Martin Hackworth: The Assault on Virtue. “Courage is another virtue that is universally praised but seldom demonstrated. And nowhere is this more apparent than in the modern academy. Universities are populated by people whose job is precisely to stand up for excellence in scholarship, research, and service Despite the fact that most of these folks enjoy the benefit of some form of tenure to help them, they repeatedly fail to counter assaults on free speech, the free exchange of ideas, excellence, and merit. Colleague under duress for not kowtowing to DEI madness? Throw them under the bus. Observe obvious research fraud? Look the other way. Exams too difficult, too stressful, too laborious to administer, inequitable, and not empathetic? Don’t stand up for pedagogy; just bin them. Don’t even get me going on integrity, which is so rare these days that I’m flat-out amazed when I encounter it.”