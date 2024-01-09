GOOD: Court serves defeat to Biden’s dishwasher police. “A federal court on Monday declared that President Joe Biden’s team went too far in imposing new water and energy regulations on the two machines that make life easier, dishwashers and washing machines. In ruling against Biden, the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said former President Donald Trump’s administration got it right when it moved to let consumers choose between machines that take longer and use less water and those that can do the job in an hour or less.”