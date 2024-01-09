WHEN THE WOKE JARGON CONFLICTS: Was just filling out a medical form and saw the now-customary “Sex at Birth” (sigh) field, in which the options given were male, female, and “unidentified.” I’m pretty sure the “at birth” was added in order to avoid the problems of trying to insure (say) a hysterectomy for the “unidentified,” but you can hardly blame them for being confused at this point.

Bonus round: someone should do an analysis of how many people actually use such “other” categories on official forms. I’ll bet it’s way fewer than you’d think – which is why the analysis will never be allowed to occur.