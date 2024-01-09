NEW ENERGY SURVEY, SAME RESULTS: Most Americans want cheap energy and a mere 3 percent think climate change is the nation’s most pressing issue. That’s according to a new survey of likely voters in eight battleground states conducted for the American Energy Alliance (AEA) and the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CTUP).
