DEI CLASSES BRING MORAL CORRUPTION TO COMMUNITY COLLEGES. “At Wake Tech in Raleigh, N.C., the school’s ‘DEI Council’ is creating a course entitled ‘DEI 100: Introduction Course.'” Geez, haven’t the elites done enough to blue-collar Americans already? What did they do to deserve being subjected to this?

I live in Wake County and am seriously tempted to sign up for this class to find out what’s going on here…