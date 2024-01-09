NO ONE IS TAUGHT MATH ANYMORE: Economic illiteracy strikes again at the WSJ.
This leads to stolen elections, and very, very bad economic thinking.
NO ONE IS TAUGHT MATH ANYMORE: Economic illiteracy strikes again at the WSJ.
This leads to stolen elections, and very, very bad economic thinking.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.