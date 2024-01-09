THE PROFESSOR (NOT THAT ONE) IS DESPONDENT: A Culture in Collapse.

While I agree with every sign of culture in collapse he mentions, I want to point out — and he’ll feel much better when he realizes that — that it’s not American culture. What’s collapsing is the culture of Marxists who have infested our institutions. To be fair, it’s been collapsing and making them crazy since the USSR fell. They have power of coercion and can make it seem like it’s America, but it’s not. America, by and large is all right. Our political class and intelligensia needs to collapse faster and stop displaying their pathologies to the world.

Butch it up, Mary. And class it up. Caligula had more dignity and gravitas even while screwing boys and raising his horse to Senator.