WE CONDOLE WITH PEOPLE WHO MUST ENDURE THE PRESENCE OF THIS GREASY LITTLE MAN: Fauci Appears Before Congress to Answer Questions on Mask Mandates, COVID-19 Origins.
Who will of course not answer any questions.
WE CONDOLE WITH PEOPLE WHO MUST ENDURE THE PRESENCE OF THIS GREASY LITTLE MAN: Fauci Appears Before Congress to Answer Questions on Mask Mandates, COVID-19 Origins.
Who will of course not answer any questions.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.