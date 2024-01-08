MUCH OF OUR POLITICAL CLASS IS MADE UP OF AWFUL PEOPLE WITH NO LIMITS AS TO WHAT THEY’D DO TO KEEP POWER: “If Trump can be kicked off the ballot in blue states on account of a highly debatable finding of ‘insurrection,’ then what’s to stop red state judges or other officials kicking Biden off on their own flimsy findings? And on what basis can liberals continue to argue that Trump or Republicans represent a threat to democracy when they are the ones engaged in an attempt to deny tens of millions of voters their choice for president?”