THEY ALWAYS PRETEND IT’S ABOUT NAZIS: Substack Versus the Slippery Slope: The real reason to keep even Nazis on the platform. The people pushing this line don’t care about Nazis, they just want to use the “threat” of Nazis to acquire the power to shut down their political rivals. It’s this way every time. They’re not well-meaning anti-Nazis, they’re vile censors with bad intent.

Related: “Go to Hell. Your self-righteous whingeing might have been tolerable four years ago. It no longer is. And it is becoming increasingly difficult to see it as the product of an innocent concern for respectful and civilized online communities. . . . What number is zero? The number of people who have died as a result of the offensive words of white nationalists on Substack.”