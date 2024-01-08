EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Stanford professor steps down from anti-Semitism committee following allegations of anti-Israel views. “Kelman, criticized for downplaying campus anti-Semitism in a 2017 paper, faced opposition from Stanford students and alum, prompting his resignation from the committee.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.