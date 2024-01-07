HIGHER EDUCATION UPDATE: Lessons From The Resignations Of Penn And Harvard Presidents Liz Magill And Claudine Gay. “Universities can and should protect students and faculty from a hostile environment that makes learning more difficult. But they cannot do so in a way that is selective or discriminatory or ideologically biased.”
