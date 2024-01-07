HEH:
COMMUNITY NOTE: AP's offices in Gaza City served as a human shield for Hamas.https://t.co/ojPJ3Z9Wto https://t.co/81Sb95g66P
— DonSurber.substack.com (@donsurber) January 7, 2024
HEH:
COMMUNITY NOTE: AP's offices in Gaza City served as a human shield for Hamas.https://t.co/ojPJ3Z9Wto https://t.co/81Sb95g66P
— DonSurber.substack.com (@donsurber) January 7, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.