HE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW: James Pethokoukis: Billionaires dreaming of a sci-fi future is a good thing: Attacking techno-capitalists inspired by the stories of their youth is just ideological hugger-mugger.

Leftists hate anything they don’t control, and they can’t control a fast-moving future. That’s why they always opt for policies that promote stagnation.

Flashback: Be thankful tycoons like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are focused on space and moon bases.