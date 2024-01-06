EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Now @JohnFetterman is telling everyone how he's not a progressive, he rejects us and is now calling Harvard "pinko." What the fuck? This is why people lose hope, because of frauds like Fetterman. You work hard to get a progressive elected and they turn into Republicans instantly.

— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 6, 2024