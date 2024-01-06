EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: SecDef Hospitalized; Press Protests Lack Of Info To Public. “The Pentagon Press Association (which represents the press corp at the Pentagon) went on to say in it’s letter protesting the lack of information: ‘At a time when there are growing threats to U.S. military service members in the Middle East and the U.S. is playing key national security roles in the wars in Israel and Ukraine, it is particularly critical for the American public to be informed about the health status and decision-making ability of its top defense leader.'”

Related: A Pentagon mystery: Why was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospital stay kept secret for days?

UPDATE: Ouch. But our ruling class sees China as a role model, so . . .