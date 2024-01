DOES BILL NYE’S MATH DISPROVE THE GENESIS FLOOD? The Science Guy claims there wasn’t enough time after the Genesis Flood for the estimated 16 million species to evolve by now if the disaster occurred 4,500 years ago.

But what if, the Apologetics Press asks, Nye’s 16 million new species is way off, as a good case can be made that it is? I’m undecided on the Old Earth vs. Young Earth debate, but AP is pretty convincing that Nye’s math was off by a good bit.