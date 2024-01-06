WHAT WHO WANTS AND HOW THEY WILL GET IT: Dr. Bret Weinstein sits down with Tucker Carlson to explain just how enormous a fraud the COVID “vaccine” was and what the World Health Organization (WHO) is now doing as it pushes for a new global public health order that appears to be modeled on Beijing.

Be forewarned – this is an hour-long interview but it is the kind of interview that is like the book you can’t put down until you’ve read the last page. Once you engage with Weinstein’s analysis, you won’t want to stop. And yes, Tucker, has done some weird stuff in recent days but he’s performed a genuine public service by giving Weinstein a huge platform.