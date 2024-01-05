THIS MAY BE A HIGHER PERCENTAGE THAN BELIEVE ANYTHING THEY READ IN THE WAPO*: A quarter of Americans believe FBI instigated Jan. 6, Post-UMD poll finds.

a) A portion of Americans who believe this are b) willing to say it to a pollster. I think the people who believe Jan 6 was an insurrection is now limited to shut ins, Alzheimer patients and Liz Cheney personal group of friends. And they might not believe it. They might just be humoring her.

*N.B.: The In-house Newsletter of the Nomeklatura asserts the falsity of the claim by relying only on the… FBI’s assertion. If you guys need a new definition of “idiot studying to be a moron” you have it, right there.