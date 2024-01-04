PHIL HAMBURGER ASKS ME TO POST THIS, AND I’M HAPPY TO:

Dear Instapundit readers,

Please forgive me for intruding on your time, but if any of you are members of the Supreme Court bar and would be willing to file an amicus brief pro bono in defense of the Texas free-speech law in NetChoice v. Paxton, I would be grateful if you could please contact me at *protected email* .

The social media platforms represented by NetChoice seem to have spread their legal work across almost all of the substantial law firms in the United States, and therefore many lawyers who are inclined to file amicus briefs on the other side have been conflicted out. This has become a serious problem for those of us defending the Texas free-speech law. In the last round at the Supreme Court, several amici were therefore unable to file. So if you don’t have a conflict, and have time to file a brief pro bono next week, please let me know.

Gratefully,

Philip Hamburger