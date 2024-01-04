Harvard, Claudine Gay & The Silver Spoon Rule: It can never, ever, ever be elite higher education’s own fault

For the love of God, if you are defending the status quo in higher education — particularly at Harvard, of all places — you are defending some of the most influential and powerful megacorporations in the country, wherein even regular professors make more than triple what the average American family makes in a year. These schools are so wealthy they can leave tens of billions of dollars in their “rainy day fund.” Whether you’re right or wrong on the points, you are certainly not rebels fighting the power, looking out for the little guy, or, otherwise on the side of “the people.”



And, yes, I know, there are billionaires on the other side too — but if you haven’t noticed, as far as the media is concerned, they are the ones to blame, not Harvard. This isn’t surprising. Many members of the media graduated from such illustrious and elite schools, and they hold to what I call “the silver spoon rule” (like the golden rule, but bad and with a spoon): It can never, ever, ever be elite higher education’s own fault (even when it is).