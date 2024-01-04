WHY IS THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SLANDERING ALL ARAB/MUSLIM STUDENTS AS TERRORISTS? Education Dept. investigates university for condemning Oct. 7 Hamas attack. “The Biden administration’s Department of Education opened an investigation into San Diego State University after an administrator sent an email condemning Hamas and offering support after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, according to a school official. A spokesperson for San Diego State University told Campus Reform it received a notice from the Department of Education on Tuesday about a complaint that the school ‘discriminated against Islamic, Arab and/or Palestinian students by sending an all-campus email on Oct. 9.'”

Does the DOE assume that these students are all Hamas sympathizers who would be offended or feel marginalized by criticism of rape, torture, and murder? How bigoted is that?