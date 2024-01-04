January 5, 2024

CHANGE: UMass Boston removes DEI requirements from job listings. “The University of Massachusetts Boston will no longer require aspiring faculty members to submit ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ statements following advocacy from a national free speech group. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression told The College Fix it plans to monitor the job postings to ensure UMass Boston follows through on its promise.”

Posted at 10:00 am by Glenn Reynolds