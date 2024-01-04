JIM TREACHER: Stealing Is Wrong (Sometimes): It literally depends on skin color, you racists.
They accused her of plagiarism! They actually claimed a Black woman rose to a position of power by stealing the work of her peers. They had the gall to allege that she did so for decades.
Now, admittedly, this is absolutely correct. She did steal other people’s work. A lot. Like, a lot a lot. The accusation is 100% true.
Which raises the obvious question:
So what?
She’s not only Black, but a woman. Those immutable physical characteristics are more important than anything she may or may not have done, even if, as in this case, she totally did it.
That is the essence of her defense.
The true scandal of the Claudine Gay affair is not a Harvard president and her plagiarism. The true scandal is that so many journalists and academics were willing, are still willing, to redefine plagiarism to suit their politics. Gay’s boosters have consistently resorted to Orwellian doublespeak—“duplicative language” and academic “sloppiness” and “technical attribution issues”—in a desperate effort to insist that lifting entire paragraphs of another scholar’s work, nearly word for word, without quotation or citation, isn’t plagiarism. Or that if it is plagiarism, it’s merely a technicality. Or that we all do it. (Soon after Rufo and Brunet made their initial accusations last month, Gay issued a statement saying, “I stand by the integrity of my scholarship.” She did not address those or subsequent plagiarism allegations in her resignation letter.)
Every institution has been corrupted. And even dictionaries are willing to change their definitions to fit the political needs of the moment.