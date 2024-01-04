JIM TREACHER: Stealing Is Wrong (Sometimes): It literally depends on skin color, you racists.

They accused her of plagiarism! They actually claimed a Black woman rose to a position of power by stealing the work of her peers. They had the gall to allege that she did so for decades.

Now, admittedly, this is absolutely correct. She did steal other people’s work. A lot. Like, a lot a lot. The accusation is 100% true.

Which raises the obvious question:

So what?

She’s not only Black, but a woman. Those immutable physical characteristics are more important than anything she may or may not have done, even if, as in this case, she totally did it.