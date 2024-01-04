PROF. JACOBSON: Claudine Gay “was the DEI president and that is the deeper problem that I don’t think” Harvard is “ready yet to confront.” “She was a symptom of a deeper problem at Harvard and many other elite schools…, which is that they have embraced a racialization of education under the name of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. It is poisonous throughout the system. It takes away from merit, it takes away from advancement of all people equally without regard to race. And she was a big advocate of that.”