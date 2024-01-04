THIS IS THE RANKEST OF LIES: Alejandro Mayorkas: Climate Change Contributes to Migrant Surge.

There is no climate change justifying this. It’s the invitation to come and despoil America that’s responsible for a “surge” so non-spontaneous that it involves Planes Trains and Automobiles.

But I said from the beginning they’d use their astroturf soldiers to bolster their climate catastrophe lie, for the fear of fools. So it’s important to point out there’s been no change in the climate of these countries that makes them uninhabitable. Every day. And twice on Sunday.