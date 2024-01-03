REVIEW: The Acura Integra Type S Is One of the Best New Cars Under $100,000. “It is one of the finest front-wheel-drive cars ever sold, it is an incredible performance bargain, overachieving on the track, and its back seat is big enough that you could pay for one by using it as an Uber.”
