NEW TALKING POINT: Plagiarism charges now a right-wing weapon against DEI.

Sounds like they know they have a more widespread problem. And that’s probably right. A lot of unqualified people have been promoted in higher education administration, but it’s still been required that they, at least formally, check the boxes with dissertations and some publications. But since nobody really cared about the quality, there was probably a lot of this sort of thing going on. Now it’s much easier to check such things. The obvious solution, thus, is to devalue plagiarism as an offense. Up to now it was always a firing offense; it will soon be transmogrified into a mere peccadillo, or even a blow against a “privileged” system.

If they can get away with that, anyway.

