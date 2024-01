IT’S TIME FOR CHANGE: Harvard Corporation members should resign in wake of Gay fiasco, watchdogs say.

More from Bill Ackman, who isn’t going home:

In light of today’s news, I thought I would try to take a step back and provide perspective on what this is really all about.

I first became concerned about @Harvard when 34 Harvard student organizations, early on the morning of October 8th before Israel had taken any military…

— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 3, 2024