REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: The FBI-Tainted Whitmer ‘Kidnap Plot’ You’ve Heard Next to Nothing About. “In the years since the election, the national press has given little attention to the case since the initial arrests, even though court documents have recast the episode as something more sinister. Instead of a heroic effort by the FBI to safeguard the country from domestic terrorists, it now appears to have been a broad conspiracy by law enforcement to entrap American citizens who held unpopular political views.”