IT’S NOT AMERICAN, AND IT’S NOT NEW. IT’S JUST MARXISM AND MARXIST PRIVILEGE AND HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR OVER HALF A CENTURY: Claudine Gay Was Forced To Resign, But She Will Thrive Personally And Professionally. It’s The New, Ugly American Way.

Actually take heart, because I think that’s coming to an end, as the blue model implodes, and duckies like Claudine Gay will be on the first line of impact.