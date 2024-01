CDR SALAMANDER: DDG to FFG to OPV: Small Ships, Big Sticks, & Scaled Escalation. “This whole problem is, once again, with our acquisition process that is mostly concerned with their internal … whatever they do … as opposed to producing the best warship to meet a need.”

This is basically a description of our entire society at present.

Also: China Now Has More Warships Than the U.S.

Flashback: Big fleet, small ships, or small fleet, big ships?