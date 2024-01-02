IT’S THAT WAY WITH EVERYTHING: Don Surber: It’s what they don’t say that matters: Media reports on Supreme Court have the same eerie omissions.

So what are these ethics lapses, as USA Today called them?

All the stories mentioned accusations against Clarence Thomas, NYT via a link to a previous NYT story on the toothlessness of the new ethics code. A few mentioned questions about the sales of Sonia Sotomayor’s books.

But none of the stories mentioned Ketanji Brown Jackson’s failure to disclose her husband’s income from advising clients on medical malpractice litigation. The Center for Renewing America filed a complaint about that and also about her failure to disclose who donated to the party she threw to celebrate her becoming a justice.

It may be thin soup but the attacks on Thomas and Sotomayor are even thinner. Funny Faces had more substance.

What we really need is for Phineas J. Whoopee to pull down his three-dimensional blackboard and explain to the Chumlees of the Fourth Estate what actual ethics lapses are.

AP, NYT, USA Today and the Jeff Bezos Post failed to mention a president who has pocketed millions from foreign governments and companies via his brother and his son.

AP, NYT, USA Today and the Jeff Bezos Post failed to mention a Secret Service that has did not recommend the prosecution of Hunter Biden for bringing his cocaine to the White House.

AP, NYT, USA Today and the Jeff Bezos Post failed to mention a Congress whose members rake in millions each year from insider trading of stocks based on information only congressmen and senators have access to.

This weekend, Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin went on TV and banged his gums about Clarence Thomas. Raskin DEMANDED the justice recuse himself from any Trump cases the court may hear.

Raskin said, “He absolutely should recuse himself. The question is, what do we do if he doesn’t recuse himself?”

News reports on what Raskin said on CNN failed to include this tidbit.

In 2022, Business Insider reported, “Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland violated a federal conflict-of-interest law by failing to properly disclose stock shares his wife received for advising a Colorado-based financial technology trust company.

“The congressman likewise disclosed information about the sale of Reserve Trust stock eight months after Sarah Bloom Raskin dumped the stock in late 2020 for $1.5 million, an Insider analysis of federal records indicates.”

Why doesn’t HE resign?