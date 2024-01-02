JUSTICE: Where Is Biden’s ‘Gender-Fluid’ Thieving Ex-Nuclear Waste Chief Today? “In Old Joe Biden’s America, there’s justice if you’re a patriot, which could mean spending years in prison for strolling through the Capitol and taking selfies after the cops opened the doors on Jan. 6, 2021, and there’s justice if you’re a member of the leftist elite, which means that you can essentially do anything you want, and little or nothing will happen to you. Sam Brinton, the gender-fluid, in-your-face, cross-dressing, puppy-playing former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy, is a member of that elite group, and so despite facing numerous luggage theft charges, he ended 2023 as a free man.”