RULE OF LAW: SBF Charges Dropped Proves System Is Rigged. “The charges that are dropped relate to bribery of politicians and illegal campaign contributions. Quelle surprise. . . . Dropping the charges is about protecting the Establishment, not SBF. SBF is a minor beneficiary of the scheme to protect the people in power. This is how the system works these days.”
