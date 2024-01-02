THEN LEAVE! ‘Death to America, Death to Israel’: Anti-Israel NYC Protesters Cheer for Houthis in Yemen.
Send them to Yemen. Or Gaza. Or anywhere else they’d be happy and leave us alone.
THEN LEAVE! ‘Death to America, Death to Israel’: Anti-Israel NYC Protesters Cheer for Houthis in Yemen.
Send them to Yemen. Or Gaza. Or anywhere else they’d be happy and leave us alone.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.