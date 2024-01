BRYAN CAPLAN: Resolve to be a Nonconformist. “Stop worrying about what’s popular. Stop worrying about what strangers think. Live your life the way you think best.”

Let me add that — as we saw during the Covid madness — nonconformists help protect freedom by raising the cost of enforcing conformity. And they provide that particular benefit, even when they’re wrong about the particular issue. Though things being as they are, they’re often right.