IS THIS REALLY A NEW CHALLENGE, OR EVIDENCE THAT COVID WASN’T ONE? The Rise of “Long Flu” – A New Health Challenge Similar to Long COVID. Long-term sequelae of flu aren’t new. I lost much of my sense of smell for years after having flu at age 12.

Plus, note this about the overhyped lethality of Covid: “During the overall 18-month study period, patients who had COVID-19 faced a 50% higher risk of death than those with seasonal influenza.” So the “it’s a bad flu” argument appears to have carried the day.