JUSTICE: “If you, like me, think that the January 6th defendants have often been overcharged for merely entering the Capitol building, then you should be watching this case. The Supreme Court has just granted cert to an appeal by Joseph Fischer, who was charged with obstructing an official proceeding of Congress and thus faces a severe sentence. The charges are based on a law passed in the early aughts (2002). Those charges are based solely on his trespass and not on any violence or destruction.”