KEEP UP THE SCARE: DEI programs in the tech industry are in broad retreat. “CNBC notes not only cuts, but also scaling back of hiring: ‘By mid-2023, DEI-related job postings had declined 44% from the same time a year prior…. In November 2023, the last full month for which data was available, it dropped 23% year over year.'”
