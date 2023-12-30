BEWARE: FDA Warns Amazon Over Supplements Containing Erectile Dysfunction Drugs: Agency bought and tested products that were found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil.
I’m surprised people put those in.
BEWARE: FDA Warns Amazon Over Supplements Containing Erectile Dysfunction Drugs: Agency bought and tested products that were found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil.
I’m surprised people put those in.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.