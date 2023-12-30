LOL: Navajo Nation president asks NASA to delay Moon launch over possible human remains.

More here. “In other words, though the Navaho have no plans to ever go there, have done nothing to try to explore it, and have no remains of any tribal members on the flight, he wants to claim the Moon as controlled entirely and forever by the Indian tribes of North America because of a law designed solely to protect specific archeological sites on Earth, where Indian remains are discovered.”

I dunno, kinda sounds like someone’s holding out for a payoff to get out of the way.