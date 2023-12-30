HIDDEN ‘TRUMP OR BUST’ VOTERS MAY DECIDE 2024: Janice Hisle of The Epoch Times points to the millions of voters who only vote when Donald Trump is on the ballot as the key voting block in understanding the 2024 election. Quoting pollster Rich Baris, Hisle writes:

“Many pollsters might label these people ‘unlikely’ or ‘less-likely’ voters and may discount their responses or weed them out, based on the assumption that they won’t cast ballots.

“But Mr. Baris said that in the case of President Trump’s voters, that premise is flawed. He sees a pattern: These previously unmotivated, sporadic voters now seem to behave rather predictably.”