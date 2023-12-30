ALEX BERENSON: On the sexual atrocities Hamas committed on Oct. 7: We cannot ignore the depravity of these attacks, or what they mean for women.

We cannot, but Western feminists certainly have found it easy. And this is the kind of thing they’re ignoring: “The first victim she said she saw was a young woman with copper-color hair, blood running down her back, pants pushed down to her knees. One man pulled her by the hair and made her bend over. Another penetrated her, Sapir said, and every time she flinched, he plunged a knife into her back.”

Plus:

So. Why? Why single out women for this special abuse? And the answer appears to be that the men of Gaza bore a particular rage for these women who lived free and secular lives – in particular the teens and twenty- and thirty-something women they captured at the Nova rave. The freedom of these women, in particular their sexual freedom, became worthy of the most hellish punishment (un)imaginable. They were unworthy even of being vessels for children. And so they weren’t bred. Instead their sexual organs were mutilated and their bodies desecrated even as they were raped – and sometimes further after they had been killed.

It’s as if these people are a bunch of degenerate animals, which is because that’s what they are. Hamas and the — majority — of Palestinians who support them. And their western supporters — including the Western feminists who went crazy about a fictional frat-house rape that left its “victim” alive and unscarred — are utterly complicit as well.

And we’re supposed to pretend somehow that these degenerate animals aren’t degenerate animals because of a bullshit Cultural Marxist theory created by people whose goal was always to undermine Western civilization and replace it with something that looks a lot like a cross between Hamas and Stalin. Garbage ideas from garbage people who deserve to be treated like the garbage that they are, but that are instead amplified and legitimized by our academic/media/political complex, which is itself no better. It is important to make that truth utterly clear and to repeat it and throw it in their faces.