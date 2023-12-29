COPYRIGHT SHOULD BE FOR 28 YEARS, RENEWABLE ONCE. Legal battles loom as first Mickey Mouse copyright ends.
In the past, Disney always managed an extension, but for a variety of reasons, mostly self-inflicted, it lacks the clout today.
COPYRIGHT SHOULD BE FOR 28 YEARS, RENEWABLE ONCE. Legal battles loom as first Mickey Mouse copyright ends.
In the past, Disney always managed an extension, but for a variety of reasons, mostly self-inflicted, it lacks the clout today.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.