December 29, 2023

HOMELESSNESS IS MOSTLY A CALIFORNIA PROBLEM: Raw data: Homelessness is down everywhere except California. “I didn’t realize this until I saw it this morning, but if you exclude California homelessness has been steadily declining in the US since 2007. It’s down by a quarter over the past 15 years.”

Hey, if Gavin Newsom manages to become president, it will be an everywhere problem.

Posted at 8:28 am by Glenn Reynolds